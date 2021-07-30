Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC seeks Delhi Police response on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea
delhi news

HC seeks Delhi Police response on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

Justice Mukta Gupta issued the notice and directed that the bail application be listed before justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing the bail pleas moved by Hussain in the other riots cases on August 6.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.(PTI Photo)

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the city police on the bail application moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in one of the 11 cases registered against him in connection to the north-east Delhi riots that took place in February 2020.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued the notice and directed that the bail application be listed before justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing the bail pleas moved by Hussain in the other riots cases on August 6. The direction came on a request made by Hussain’s counsel Mohit Mathur that since justice Khanna is hearing the other bail pleas on August 6, the present plea may also be tagged with those applications.

The present FIR pertains to the alleged commission of offences of rioting and destruction of public property in Dayalpur area by Hussain.

The other two cases pertain to injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing from the terrace of Hussain’’s house, and the alleged commission of offences, including attempt to murder, rioting, and violations of the Arms Act.

Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after a standoff between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court tahir hussain
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP