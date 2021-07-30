HC seeks Delhi Police response on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the city police on the bail application moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in one of the 11 cases registered against him in connection to the north-east Delhi riots that took place in February 2020.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued the notice and directed that the bail application be listed before justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing the bail pleas moved by Hussain in the other riots cases on August 6. The direction came on a request made by Hussain’s counsel Mohit Mathur that since justice Khanna is hearing the other bail pleas on August 6, the present plea may also be tagged with those applications.

The present FIR pertains to the alleged commission of offences of rioting and destruction of public property in Dayalpur area by Hussain.

The other two cases pertain to injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing from the terrace of Hussain’’s house, and the alleged commission of offences, including attempt to murder, rioting, and violations of the Arms Act.

Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after a standoff between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.