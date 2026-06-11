HC seeks police response over Hussain’s bail plea in Delhi riots conspiracy case

New Delhi

In his petition in the high court, Hussain asserted that he was entitled to bail on the grounds of parity, contending that the Supreme Court had granted bail to five of his co-accused in the case. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Delhi Police’s response in a petition filed by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, seeking bail in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

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A vacation bench, comprising justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain, also directed the police to respond to Hussain’s application seeking condonation of a 67-day delay in filing his appeal and scheduled the next hearing for July 14.

The Delhi Police was represented by additional solicitor general SV Raju, while Hussain was represented by senior advocate Rajiv Mohan.

Hussain approached the high court challenging a trial court’s January 29 order rejecting his bail plea. While dismissing the application, the court noted that a similar request had been rejected in 2024 after finding the allegations against him prima facie true, thereby attracting the bar on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The trial court further observed that although the Supreme Court on January 5 granted bail to five co-accused, Mohd Saleem Khan, Gulfisha Fatima, Shadab Ahmad, Shifa-Ur-Rehman and Meeran Haider, relief had been denied to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were considered key conspirators in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} In his petition in the high court, Hussain asserted that he was entitled to bail on the grounds of parity, contending that the Supreme Court had granted bail to five of his co-accused in the case, and his case was on a lower footing than that of cases that had the purported involvement of the ones who had been released. The petition stated that he had been languishing in jail for more than six years, and there was no likelihood of the trial commencing in the near future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his petition in the high court, Hussain asserted that he was entitled to bail on the grounds of parity, contending that the Supreme Court had granted bail to five of his co-accused in the case, and his case was on a lower footing than that of cases that had the purported involvement of the ones who had been released. The petition stated that he had been languishing in jail for more than six years, and there was no likelihood of the trial commencing in the near future. {{/usCountry}}

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The violence, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured, erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Delhi Police booked the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging that they were among the key conspirators behind the riots.

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In its charge sheet, the police alleged that Hussain was linked to activists Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid and was part of a larger group involved in organising anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

The charge sheet stated that investigators recovered crates containing glass bottles filled with liquid and stuffed with cloth pieces, allegedly intended for use as Molotov cocktails, along with a large quantity of bricks and stones and three catapults from Hussain’s residence.