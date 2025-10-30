HC summons Delhi chief secy over delayed revamp of industrial areas

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday summoned chief secretary Rajiv Verma over the Delhi government agencies not taking responsibility for the redevelopment of 27 industrial areas, particularly the construction of stormwater and wastewater drains.

“Look at the amount of money being spent --- taxpayers’ money and not a sewage line being laid on the ground. Everything is happening on paper. Reports after reports, committee after committee — all on paper. Imagine 27 industrial areas working without sewage lines. The court, with all its power, is feeling helpless. There is no clarity as to which agency is responsible for the redevelopment of these 27 areas… . All these clause sections have no meaning,” the bench said, considering the contentions in a petition seeking suo motu cognisance of the waterlogging problem in Delhi.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had informed a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora that the revamp of 27 industrial areas in Delhi had been entrusted to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

However, the DSIIDC stated that it had engaged three consultant architect agencies to conduct surveys and submit reports to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The DSIIDC further informed the court that surveys had been completed in only 17 of the 27 areas, while those for seven areas were still pending. It also confirmed that none of these areas had stormwater drains or sewage lines.

The MCD, in turn, clarified that it had not constructed sewage or stormwater drains in any of these 27 areas.

Besides summoning Verma, the court also directed the secretary of the Delhi government’s Ministry of Industries, the managing director of DSIIDC, and the commissioner of MCD to appear before the bench on the next date of hearing, November 22.

Further, they directed the officials to convene a meeting on November 10 and submit an action plan report by November 15. The bench also noted that despite a 2023 cabinet decision outlining specific steps for the redevelopment of these areas, no progress had been made so far, apart from the appointment of three consultants.

“Between DSIIDC, MCD, DJB and the Delhi government’s Ministry of Industries, there is no clarity as to which agency is responsible for the redevelopment of the 27 industrial areas where several industries are already functional. The presence of the above officials is primarily to assist the court as to how to witness the situation where neither of the agencies is willing to take responsibility,” the court said.