HC tells Delhi govt to pay state-run hospital staff

The Delhi high court has directed the state government to ensure various workers of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital are paid their wages by February 8, adding that the current situation depicts a sorry state of affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court’s interim order came while it was hearing a plea by nine men who work as nursing orderlies at the Delhi government-run hospital, contending that they have not been paid since April last year.

“The present petitions preferred by the workmen depict a very sorry state of affairs, wherein they have not been paid any wages since April 12, 2022 only on account of the files moving up and down between two departments of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” justice Rekha Palli said in an order dated January 24.

The court cautioned the authorities that if the workers are not paid by the next date of hearing (February 8), Delhi government’s secretary of finance “will remain present in court” at the hearing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appearing for the petitioners, the counsel submitted that the labour court, instead of directing the hospital to ensure payment of wages to them, was adjourning the matter at repeated requests made by the hospital.

The court issued notice to the authorities and posted the matter for hearing on February 8.