HC to examine if accused can be called by cops in another jurisdiction, state

The Delhi High Court, after hearing a petition challenging notice under section 41A(1) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) issued by Mumbai Police to appear before a police station in the city, chose to examine whether an accused can be called by police in another jurisdiction or state.

The court has adjourned the matter to April 12.

The petitioner, Gaganmeet Singh, Director of Beoworld Pvt Ltd, was represented through Advocate Vijay Aggarwal who argued before Justice Yogesh Khanna that an accused cannot be made to join the investigation at a place beyond the jurisdiction of the police/investigating agency, whereas in the present case the police/investigating agency is in Mumbai and the petitioner is a resident of Delhi.

Aggarwal argued that the accused cannot be called by the investigating officer beyond the jurisdiction of his police station or an adjoining police station. The counsel for the complainant raised objection qua jurisdiction and sought some time to file certain judgments to support his contentions.