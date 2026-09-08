“Arpit had big dreams and was working hard to make them come true. He wanted to study in a big city and we sent him to Delhi. He was his mother’s favourite,” his father said.

The collapse on September 6 claimed 7 lives, including 5 DU students. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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In a matter of minutes, the hopes and dreams of five students came crashing down after a five-storey paying guest accommodation for boys collapsed in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday. One labourer, as well as one man who still has to be identified, were also killed in the incident. At least two people are currently in critical condition at AIIMS.

The incident, which took place near the heart of Delhi University’s south campus, has sent shockwaves in the city, reiterating the fragility of the Capital’s infrastructure, the lack of proper regulatory norms, and laxity in the enforcing the ones that exist.

Arpit Jahaj, 18 – Student

‘He wanted to study in a big city to fulfil dreams’: Family of Satya Niketan victim

Arpit had returned to the city from his hometown in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, just hours before the building came down. “We had just celebrated Rakshabandhan holiday together, saw him happy and playful, and now we are seeing him as a dead body,” said his father, Bhupendra Jahaj, who works as a cab driver.

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{{^usCountry}} The 18-year-old was preparing for the Chartered Accountancy examinations and was a second-year student at the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 18-year-old was preparing for the Chartered Accountancy examinations and was a second-year student at the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College. {{/usCountry}}

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“We got a call from Arpit’s friend on Sunday night about the building collapse and by the time we reached here, nothing was left and he was gone,” his father recalled, standing outside the mortuary of AIIMS trauma centre, waiting to receive his son’s last remains.

His friends searched all night for him in the remains of the building and only later did they learn that he had died. The hospital said they had received a body matching the identity. “But when we went to identify him, we could not because the body was badly injured. Around 6.30 am (on Monday), the family reached the hospital and his mother identified him by his birth marks,” his friend Yuvraj told HT.

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Arpit had been living in the PG for nearly one-and-a-half years. “Everyone is telling us how bad the condition of the PG was. I wish my son had told me before. I would have never let him stay there,” his father said.

Following the postmortem, Arpit’s family donated his corneas at the hospital.“We donated the cornea to help someone else. Maybe he will be able to see the world, even after he is not with us.”

Yuvraj Soni, 20 – Student

‘He wanted to study in a big city to fulfil dreams’: Family of Satya Niketan victim

Like Arpit, Yuvraj was also a CA aspirant. He was a second-year student at Motilal Nehru College.

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He had been living in the north campus till a few days ago. “Yuvraj had just moved to this PG and it took him away from us,” said his friend Aryan.

His sister Nikki and his brother Vivek were at the hospital, but all they could do was express their shock and disbelief. They had no words left with which to share the impact of the tragedy.

Akshat Singh Yadav, 18 – Student

‘He wanted to study in a big city to fulfil dreams’: Family of Satya Niketan victim

Akshat, like many others in the country, had spent the last few days with his family at home —for him, in Katni, Madhya Pradesh — for Rakshabandhan.

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“Everything was normal for us. He had just left home after a vacation and was settling back into his routine, until we got a call from one of his friends telling us that a building collapse had happened and Akshat had been injured,” said his father Manta Singh Yadav.

He was a second-year BCom student at PGDAV College. “Akshat has been living in this PG since August 16, 2025. We did not know that the PG had structural problems. He never informed us,” his father added. “We assumed that our child was safe away from us.”

Abhishek Kumar, 20 – Student

‘He wanted to study in a big city to fulfil dreams’: Family of Satya Niketan victim

When Abhishek was pulled out from under the rubble, he had been unconscious. Hours later, he passed away at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

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A native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, he was two years into his BCom at Motilal Nehru College.

Family friend Krish Kandari alleged that the PG had always been in poor condition from inside. “I couldn’t stay there with him for even two days,” he said. “There needs to be strict action against the PG owners and others responsible for the death of my friend and others.”

Krish had rushed to Delhi after learning of the accident. “We had always been together since childhood. He was like a brother to me.”

Pawan Kumar, 17 – Student

‘He wanted to study in a big city to fulfil dreams’: Family of Satya Niketan victim

One of the youngest victims of the collapse, Pawan was a first-year BSc student at Motilal Nehru College. He belonged to Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and, according to AIIMS officials, his family on Monday morning collected the body after the postmortem.

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Surinder Singh, 75 – Labourer

Surinder was brought dead to AIIMS on Sunday night. A resident of Arjun Nagar in Delhi, he had been working as a labourer.

Pawan Lal Kori, 30 – Labourer

Pawan was brought dead to the hospital on Monday, officials said.

Injured victims

Several people are currently undergoing treatment for various injuries at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital.

One of them is 19-year-old Nitish Chib. The second-year Motilal Nehru College student is currently at AIIMS with injuries on the legs, shoulders, and head, his friend Nitin Jamwal told HT.

Jamwal (19), who is also a second-year student at the same college, said they both hail from Jammu and he too had been staying at the same hostel. However, he moved two months ago after some issues with the food that was served there. “While I left due to the food quality, the building was in a bad condition too.”

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At the time of the collapse, Nitish was in the room with his cousin and another student, Neeraj Bawa, said Jamwal. “Nitish told me that right before the collapse happened, he heard the sound of water dripping, before the floor gave away. He was pulled out of the debris around 6:00pm,” he said.

Neeraj and another student, Asgar Ali (30), are in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

“Most of the people I knew in the PG have passed away. Arpit was one of my friends. I do not know what to say, as it feels very strange that so many people I knew have died.”

According to the AIIMS officials, till late on Monday, 12 people had been brought to the hospital —six were brought dead and one succumbed to his injuries. Officials at Safdarjung Hospital said that three patients were also received at the facility. A 19-year-old male and a 26-year-old male sustained minor injuries and were stable, while a 47-year-old man injured while rescuing victims was admitted for observation and remains stable.