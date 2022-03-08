Health clinics opened in 20 Delhi govt schools

Inaugurating individual health clinics in 20 government schools on Monday, deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said these clinics will provide routine health check-ups as well as counselling to ensure the children’s physical and mental well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health minister Satyendar Jain was also present at the launch of the “aam aadmi school clinic” that was held at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh on Monday. These clinics are functioning out of porta cabins set up on the premises of the 20 schools.

A trained doctor, an auxiliary nursing midwife, and a psychologist will screen students for physical and mental health issues. Besides taking part in group counselling sessions, students can also secure individual counselling. Around 30 students are screened each day at these clinics.

“Having a psychologist on campus is a big step because it will be an addition to our happiness curriculum,” said Sisodia.

Jain said school clinics were an extension of the mohalla clinics. “For the first time, the focus will be on mental well-being of children along with physical health checkups... A healthy mind will contribute to a healthy society and, ultimately, a healthier nation,” said Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}