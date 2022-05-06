Heatwave may make Delhi sweat again next week: Met

Wednesday’s spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, with the mercury dropping to below-average levels across Delhi.

But the respite will be temporary, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius – two degrees below normal for this time of year — and a minimum temperature of 22.2°C — six degrees below normal for this time of year — on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.1°C degrees and the minimum at 28.5°C. Safdarjung also recorded a drop of six degrees in a matter of two hours on the day, with the maximum temperature dropping from 37°C to 31°C between 4pm and 6pm — largely due to strong, cool winds and rain in some places. Safdarjung saw 1.4mm of rain on Wednesday.

IMD, however, said that easterly winds would transition to westerly winds by Thursday night, leading to a rise in mercury to 39-40°C by Friday and 41-42°C by Saturday. This gradual rise will continue till next week, with heatwave conditions to return to Delhi from Monday onwards, scientists predicted

“By Monday, the maximum temperature across Delhi will reach 43 to 45°C, and by Wednesday, it will reach 44 to 46°C,” said one of the Met officials.

Large swathes of northern and central India have seen temperatures several degrees above normal, with the heat reaching levels in March and April that it usually only reaches later on in the year.

The Capital this year recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2°C, nearly four degrees above the normal average maximum of 36.3°C.

Meanwhile, despite lower than average temperatures on Thursday, humidity levels were high across the Capital, oscillating between 38 and 81% during the day. “There was a substantial cooling effect at night and therefore the minimum dropped by 6-7 degrees in most places. Humidity levels will go down once again as westerly winds start blowing, bringing dry weather back again,” said the official.

Heatwave conditions are likely in pockets over north Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan during May 7 to 9; south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha May 8 and 9, IMD said in a statement.

“Hot, westerly winds are expected to blow over northwest India. The normal during this season is already very high, so maximum temperatures will go up further now,” said RK Jenamani, scientist IMD.