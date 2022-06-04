Heatwave scorches Delhi, city sees maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees

A heatwave sent the mercury soaring to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital on Saturday with no immediate relief in sight.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees as against 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city.

Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The temperature may rise further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mainly clear sky over the next four to five days.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.