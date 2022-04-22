Heatwave to return next week in Delhi
Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark next week.
Partly cloudy weather kept the mercury below the 40-degree mark at most places in the national capital on Friday.
The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.
The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
The mercury is likely to touch the 44-degree mark in Delhi by Thursday, it said.
The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.
The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
-
Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases; 68 fresh infections in Mumbai
Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503, a health department bulletin showed. This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day; a day ago, as many as 179 people tested positive for the infection, while the corresponding tally for April 19 and 20 stood at 137 and 162, respectively.
-
19% in 12-15 years age group double vaccinated against Covid in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, around 78% of those in the 12-15 years age group have got their first dose while 19% have received their second as well. Till now, 37,104 students in the age group of 12-15 years have got their first dose while 9,097 have got the second dose. In the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 80,175 students have got their first dose and 62,195 got their second.
-
Share question banks, paper patterns with students, MU tells colleges
Colleges have also been asked to help with temporary accommodation for students during exams, especially for the outstation ones. “Teachers are already busy with exam work and preparing question banks now will be very time consuming,” said a senior professor. She added that instead of colleges, universities should be sharing question banks with final-year students, because the question papers will be set by the varsity.
-
Tamil Nadu makes wearing masks mandatory, violators to pay ₹500 fine
Tamil Nadu on Friday re-introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks at public places, news agency PTI reported. The southern state is the latest to make masks mandatory after Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising covid-19 cases. The decision to collect a ₹500 fine was taken after laxity among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour in public places.
-
During pandemic, chatbot delivered recipes, bedtime stories to anganwadi beneficiaries
A 25-year-old resident of Pandharpur's Bhalawani village, Mumbai Mamta Mhaske, was worried when Mhaske's three-year-old daughter became an erratic eater. When she was racking her brain for ideas, she came across an AI-based chatbot developed by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, where she found nutritious recipes for children, bedtime stories to keep them engaged and other interventions for early childhood development.
