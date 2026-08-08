Delhi sees heavy overnight rain, IMD issues yellow alert; more showers likely

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi late Friday night and early Saturday, with Najafgarh recording 57 mm of rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and forecast more showers through the day.

Delhi saw heavy rain overnight, with Najafgarh recording 57 mm.

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According to the IMD, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning was very likely over many parts of the city until 12:45 pm.

The IMD categorises rainfall of up to 15.5 mm as light, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy.

From 11:30 pm on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday, Najafgarh recorded the highest rainfall at 57 mm, followed by Janakpuri (28.5 mm), Jharoda Kalan (24 mm) and Naryana (21 mm). During the same period, Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded 18.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Pusa and Pushp Vihar at 14 mm each, Palam (13.9 mm), and Mayur Vihar and Jafarpur (9 mm each).

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD records rainfall at its weather stations in Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar between 5:30 pm one day and 8:30 am the next. During the period from Friday to Saturday, Ridge recorded 40.2 mm, followed by Lodi Road (37.5 mm) and Ayanagar (27.6 mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD records rainfall at its weather stations in Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar between 5:30 pm one day and 8:30 am the next. During the period from Friday to Saturday, Ridge recorded 40.2 mm, followed by Lodi Road (37.5 mm) and Ayanagar (27.6 mm). {{/usCountry}}

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Experts said Saturday’s rain may not be as severe as Friday’s. “Massive cloudmass carrying heavy rains have now moved west of NCR into Haryana. Feeder bands visible in UP will move and impact Delhi NCR today. We are out of core impact; however, we will definitely witness scattered passing spells of moderate to heavy showers between 11 am and 8 pm today (20-60 mm),” amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said on X.

“These rains will not be as widespread as yesterday and would be covering 30-50% areas of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad at one point of time. Risk of waterlogging is minimal today, but a few areas which are highly prone and have been submerged yesterday might be at risk today as well,” he added.

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The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C, while the temperature is likely to remain below 35°C over the next six days.

The city’s air quality also remained clean amid the rain, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 59 at 10:05 am, in the “satisfactory” category.

The IMD has forecast light rain on Sunday and Monday, with multiple spells of rain expected on Tuesday as generally cloudy skies are likely to persist.