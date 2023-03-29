Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, 9 flights diverted to Jaipur due to poor weather

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed sudden rainfall coupled with thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. In view of the poor weather conditions, nine flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur airport.

A downpour in New Delhi(HT File Photo)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the rainfall activity was due to the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, reported PTI. The official added that winds gushing up to 40 kilometers per hour barrelled through the city.

A video posted by ANI showed rain lashing Delhi's Khan market area.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius through the day.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday had predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday.

“There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity,” head of IMD's regional forecasting center Kuldeep Srivastava said, reported PTI.

He added that the maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Earlier, Srivastava had said that “while the first half of the month of March witnessed clear skies and no rain, the second half has already recorded two western disturbances, with another expected between March 23 and 25.”

(With inputs from PTI)

