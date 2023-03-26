Fresh spell of snow, rain brings mercury down in HP, J&K

Upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir received another spell of moderate snowfall with middle and lower hills receiving widespread rains on Saturday. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslide, in Udhampur on Saturday. (ANI photo)

The local meteorological (MeT) station of HP has warned of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Saturday and rains in some places from March 25 to 29.

Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received 8.5 cm and 2.6 cm of fresh snow, respectively, while Dalhousie was wettest in the region with 81 mm rains, followed by Naina Devi 32.4 mm, Ghamroor 32.0 mm, Kangra 18.6 mm, Chamba 17 mm, Una 13.4 mm, Chamba 17 mm, Sundernagar 10.9 mm and Shimla 8 mm.

Strong icy winds lashed the region and sky remained heavily overcast, causing sharp fall in minimum temperatures which stood two to four notches below normal.

Keylong was coldest with a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius followed by Kusumseri which recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius and Shimla 6 degrees Celsius.

The state received an average rainfall of 51.7mm from March 1 to March 25 against normal rainfall of 97.6mm, a deficit of 47%.

The inclement weather has led to closure of 17 roads, including two national highways, and disrupted the functioning of 322 power transformers.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked

Kashmir recorded fresh rains and snow during the past 24 hours. Showers also lashed Jammu division, resulting in closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Doodhpathri experienced light snowfall.

The MeT office has predicted improvement in weather Sunday onwards.

In the past 24 hours, Srinagar received 8.7mm rain, Qazigund 9.8mm, Pahalgam 9.4mm, Kupwara 4.8mm, Kokernag 13.6mm, Gulmarg 8.2mm, Jammu 22.3mm, Banihal 33mm, Batote 47.2mm, Katra 29.2mm, Bhaderwah 34.8mm and Kathua 37.8.

Srinagar recorded 5°Celsius night temperature, while Pahalgam shivered at -0.5°Celsius. Gulmarg saw -1 degree Celsius and received 3.8cm of snow.

Fresh snowfall was also recorded at Sonmarg that led to the closure of Srinagar-Leh road.

“Several vehicles along with passengers were stranded at Sonmarg. They are requesting the UT administrations to allow them to move towards Kargil...,” tweeted Sajjad Kargili, a social activist.