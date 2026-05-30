New Delhi, The percentage of Delhi adults with high blood sugar levels, or those taking medication to control blood sugar, increased between 2019-21 and 2023-24, while the share of those with hypertension declined, according to the sixth National Family Health Survey .

High blood sugar levels rise among Delhi adults on the rise: Survey

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NFHS-6 data shows that the proportion of women aged 15 years and above with high or very high blood sugar levels, or taking medication to control blood sugar, increased to 19 per cent in 2023-24 from 12.2 per cent in 2019-21 .

Among men, the corresponding figure rose to 22.2 per cent from 14.1 per cent.

Among women, the proportion with blood sugar levels between 141 and 160 milligrams per decilitre increased to 7.2 per cent from 4.2 per cent, while those with blood sugar levels above 160 mg/dl rose to 10 per cent from 6.3 per cent.

Among men, blood sugar levels between 141 and 160 mg/dl was recorded in 9.2 per cent in 2023-24 as compared to 5.3 per cent in 2019-21, while the proportion with blood sugar levels above 160 mg/dl rose to 11.6 per cent from 7.3 per cent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NFHS-6 notes that the estimates are based on random blood sugar measurements among adults aged 15 years and above. Milligrams per decilitre is the unit used to measure the concentration of glucose in blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NFHS-6 notes that the estimates are based on random blood sugar measurements among adults aged 15 years and above. Milligrams per decilitre is the unit used to measure the concentration of glucose in blood. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The survey data for hypertension among adults also showed that the proportion of women with elevated blood pressure, or those taking medication to control blood pressure, declined to 21.4 per cent in 2023-24 from 24.1 per cent in 2019-21.

Among men, elevated blood pressure was recorded in 28.2 per cent in 2023-23, declining from 32.7 per cent 2019-21.

High blood pressure is defined as systolic blood pressure of at least 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic blood pressure of at least 90 mm Hg.

The proportion of women with mildly elevated blood pressure declined to 11.4 per cent from 14.7 per cent, while those with moderately or severely elevated blood pressure stood at 4.6 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 5.9 per cent in 2019-21.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among men, the proportion with mildly elevated blood pressure declined to 17.4 per cent from 21.8 per cent, while those with moderately or severely elevated blood pressure stood at 3.4 per cent, compared with 8.7 per cent in the previous survey.

The findings are part of the NFHS-6 fact sheet for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The NFHS-6 was conducted during 2023-24 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the International Institute for Population Sciences , Mumbai, serving as the nodal agency.

Covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts, the survey provides data on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports planning and programme implementation up to the district level.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.