High Court stays DJB defamation case proceedings
delhi news

High Court stays DJB defamation case proceedings

The complaint was filed by AAP leader and DJB chairman Raghav Chadha against the BJP leaders for calling the institution as “Dalali Jal Board” and alleging a scam of ₹26,000 crore.
Delhi high court (HT Archive)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Wednesday put on hold the trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its vice chairman Raghav Chadha against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and three other party leaders.

Chadha had filed the complaint against the BJP leaders for calling the institution as “Dalali Jal Board” and alleging a scam of 26,000 crore.

Justice Manoj Ohri issued notice to Chadha and DJB on a challenge by BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also named in the defamation case, to the summons issued to him on the defamation complaint.

His petition submitted that the statements in question are not defamatory in nature since no personal allegations have been made against the complainants.

The matter will be heard on March 16, 2022.

