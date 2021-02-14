High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said that water supply in parts of south, east and north-east Delhi is likely to be affected as two water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board were operating at a reduced capacity.

He said in a series of tweets that turbidity in raw water collected from Delhi's Upper Ganga canal has increased to an unprecedented level of 8000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.

Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants are currently operating at reduced capacity due to the increased turbidity in water, he said.

Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.

"The Delhi Jal Board urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers inadequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity," he tweeted.

