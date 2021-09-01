Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Highest in 19 years': Heavy rainfall in Delhi makes new September record
delhi news

'Highest in 19 years': Heavy rainfall in Delhi makes new September record

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains in the parts of the National Capital Region.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch at National Highway 24, near Vinod Nagar, in East Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

Heavy rainfall in Delhi continued for the second day on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Delhi received 112.1mm rainfall between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, said that Delhi has already witnessed two to three spells of heavy rains since Tuesday, particularly in Safdarjung and Lodhi road areas. Jenamani told news agency ANI that Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest rainfall in a day in September in the last 19 years.

“There has been heavy rainfall in Delhi. It started yesterday and we already have 2-3 spells. It was around 11.2 cm rain, particularly in Safdarjung & Lodhi road area. In 19 years, it is the highest rain in September,” ANI quoted Jenamani as saying.

In pics: Delhi receives highest rain in September in 19 years, waterlogging in several parts

India’s weather forecasting agency has predicted thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains in the parts of the National Capital Region. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Lodi road, IGI airport ), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Ghaziabad )...during next 2 hours," IMD posted on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Jenamani said that it is the fifth-highest rainfall in 24 hours in Delhi as the national capital received about 19-20 cm of rain. “Surely, it is a record rainfall. We've issued an orange alert for today,” he added.

Heavy rains and waterlogging prompted Delhi traffic police to issue an advisory against traffic obstruction at the Azad Market Subway going towards Pratap Nagar. “Traffic has been diverted from Connaught Place to Barakhamba while traffic coming from Kamla Market has been diverted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi rains indian meteorological department
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Wanted: Non-saaya wedding dates

'Will take 30 minutes to close': Delhi deputy CM on reopening of schools

Delhi receives highest August rainfall in 12 years, leads to waterlogging

Delhi rains: Waterlogging slows traffic in parts of city; orange alert issued
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP