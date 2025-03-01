New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said that all high-rise buildings, hotels, commercial complexes and major establishments such as airports and construction sites must install anti-smog guns to curb air pollution levels. High-rise buildings, hotels, commerical complexes to mandatorily install anti-smog guns, announces Delhi govt

Sirsa directed all departments concerned to prepare a detailed roadmap to tackle pollution and sought data on the contribution of key sites, including Delhi Airport, to the city's air pollution.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council , Sirsa emphasised the need for stringent pollution control measures.

The MCD has been asked to provide a detailed list of existing and under-construction high-rise buildings, which will be subject to new pollution control norms. Existing buildings and upcoming projects will have separate guidelines, ensuring stricter compliance with environmental regulations, Sirsa said.

The minister also announced plans to transition all vehicles operating inside the airport to green alternatives and urged major establishments to actively contribute to pollution control by increasing greenery in their surroundings.

"By 2026, at least 10,000 electric vehicles will be introduced in Delhi, and steps will be taken to ensure a significant reduction in landfill waste, with parks and forests developed on cleaned landfill sites," Sirsa said.

He added that if necessary, new laws would be introduced to strengthen pollution control measures.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the need for cloud seeding as a potential measure to combat pollution during peak smog months and said that all necessary permissions and formalities would be completed on a priority basis.

He also said that leading institutions like IIT Delhi and other Delhi-based colleges would be involved in pollution control efforts.

Sirsa stressed that before holding others accountable, Delhi must first reduce its pollution levels.

"Fifty per cent of Delhi's pollution comes from within the city itself. We need to fix our own problems first before seeking action from others," Sirsa added.

Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist, said that the government should focus on controlling emissions and addressing major sources of pollution such as industries, construction activities, and fossil fuel plants located in the middle of the city, which contribute significantly to air pollution."

Kandhari said that while smoke guns and water sprinkling help manage pollution to some extent, they are not complete solutions. Smoke guns are ineffective at construction sites, whereas water sprinkling can help control dust in such areas.

"Therefore, the government should introduce policies that bring impactful and lasting results," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.