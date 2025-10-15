Edit Profile
    Hindu College in Delhi gets ready to welcome the Sri Lankan PM, an alumnus

    Officials from the college said that the day-long event of her visit will feature formal ceremonies, cultural performances, and insightful interactions

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:32 AM IST
    By Aheli Das
    New Delhi

    Harini Amarasuriya. (REUTERS)
    Harini Amarasuriya. (REUTERS)

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, an alumnus of the Delhi University’s Hindu College, will visit her alma mater on Thursday, officials associated with the college said.

    Officials from the college said that the day-long event of her visit will feature formal ceremonies, cultural performances, and insightful interactions, underscoring strong India-Sri Lanka ties.

    Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said, “It is a huge honour and a momentous occasion for us. This is like homecoming for Amarasuriya... She studied sociology from 1991-1994.”

    “There is a social and ethnographic lab of the sociology department which became functional recently. We wanted to name the lab after her as a tribute to her visit and her being an alumnus. She will be unveiling the new board during her visit,” Srivastava said.

    College officials said that her tour of the college will also include a visit to “Classroom 27”, where she attended classes. “The classroom number 27 has been a part of the sociology department for decades. We hope to take her to the room and corridors where she had spent most of her time as a student,” Srivastava said.

    According to the schedule shared by the college, the day’s events are expected to commence at noon, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by 16 NCC cadets and a symbolic tree plantation on the college front lawn. This will be followed by cultural programmes by students at the Sanganeria auditorium.

    Amarasuriya will also be taken to the skill training facility in the perfumery lab and e-knowledge centre in the library, officials said.

    Srivastava said, “We also want to show the PM how the college has evolved since her time. There is a lot of excitement in the college, especially among students. For them, it is like the festivities of Diwali have already started.”

