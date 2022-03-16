Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Holi 2022: Delhi Police warns against violations, urges citizens to celebrate with harmony
delhi news

Holi 2022: Delhi Police warns against violations, urges citizens to celebrate with harmony

The department also appealed to citizens to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, overspeeding, triple-riding, and riding without a helmet.
Traffic Police issues advisory for Holi.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for Holi, to be on Friday, and asked motorists to adhere to traffic rules on the day. The traffic department has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital’s major roads and intersections to ensure the safety of drivers and motorists.

The department also appealed to citizens to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, overspeeding, triple-riding, and riding without a helmet.

“Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on the occasion of Holi (March 18). Riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules,” it said in its advisory.

RELATED STORIES

The department also urged citizens to celebrate the festival of colours with harmony and take care of their safety.

“In view of the upcoming Holi festival, it is appealed to people to celebrate Holi festival with harmony, follow traffic rules, take care of your safety and avoid any untoward incident. Call on emergency helpline number- 112,” the Delhi Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

On Friday, special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
holi holi 2022 traffic police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP