Holi 2022: Delhi Police warns against violations, urges citizens to celebrate with harmony
The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for Holi, to be on Friday, and asked motorists to adhere to traffic rules on the day. The traffic department has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital’s major roads and intersections to ensure the safety of drivers and motorists.
The department also appealed to citizens to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, overspeeding, triple-riding, and riding without a helmet.
“Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on the occasion of Holi (March 18). Riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules,” it said in its advisory.
The department also urged citizens to celebrate the festival of colours with harmony and take care of their safety.
“In view of the upcoming Holi festival, it is appealed to people to celebrate Holi festival with harmony, follow traffic rules, take care of your safety and avoid any untoward incident. Call on emergency helpline number- 112,” the Delhi Police wrote on its Twitter handle.
On Friday, special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations.
