Hospital runs out of oxygen cylinders, receive police help just in time

The police on Sunday arranged for 20 oxygen cylinders and delivered them at a hospital, which had run short of it, in outer Delhi’s Nangloi. Senior officers said the “prompt move” helped “save the lives of at least 35 Covid patients admitted at the hospital”.

Police said the Nihal Vihar police station received a distress call about the shortage from Mansa Ram hospital in Nangloi around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Additional commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said the caller, director of the hospital Rajesh Dabas, told police that there are 35 Covid patients who are on oxygen support at the hospital.

“Dabas said that the oxygen supply at the hospital is depleting and the available oxygen supply will not last more than one hour. He further stated that he has contacted all the concerned authorities but could not get any positive response as everyone reported shortage of oxygen cylinders,” said Dhama.

The additional DCP said the situation was then reported to senior officers. “We coordinated with several officials and at the same time, also directed two teams from Nihal Vihar police station to immediately rush to Mundka and Bawana areas, to arrange for oxygen cylinders from some of the suppliers. It was found from the suppliers in Bawana that there is shortage of oxygen cylinders due to the ongoing pandemic. But somehow, 10 cylinders were finally arranged and were immediately sent to the Mansa Ram hospital. Within half an hour, 10 more cylinders could be arranged and were also supplied to the hospital,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the station house officer (SHO) of Bharat Nagar police station, Mohar Singh Meena, arranged for vials of remdesivir for an elderly Covid patient in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said Meena got to know that a 67-year-old Covid patient, Karan Singh, is admitted in the ICU of Silver Line hospital in Bhopal with oxygen level as critical as 75. “The doctors there had prescribed Remidisvir injections for him but due to the ongoing crisis, the injections were not available. Meena then arranged five vials of Remidisvir injection and got it airlifted to Bhopal. The condition of the patient was stable by Sunday evening,” Biswal said. .