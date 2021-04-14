Hotels to be linked with hospitals amid Covid-19 surge: Delhi govt

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Delhi government on Wednesday linked some hotels to hospitals, converting them into extended Covid hospitals. "In view of surge in Covid-19 cases and in order to augment Covid hospital bed capacity, these hotels are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended Covid hospitals," the Delhi government said, according to news agency ANI.

Some of the hotels that are to be linked include Fraser Suites, Mayur Vihar, Caspia Hotel, Seven Seas Hotel and Banquet Hall and Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital is in talks to add more Covid beds. He also stated the plans to include banquets and hotels as Covid centres.

"We have 13,000 beds, there's no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted. Centre has provided 1,100 beds, talks on (to add more). 286 out of 5,525 Covid care centres are occupied. Banquets, hotels to be included soon,'' Jain said.

''Covid cases are rapidly increasing, there's no slowdown. We appeal to people to go out only if necessary. Beds' data is being revised twice a day in the app. People should visit hospitals only after going through the app'', he added.

Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 13,468 new Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours, the highest single day spike since the pandemic.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that several steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in both private and government hospitals in the national capital.

In view of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10pm to 5am on April 6 till April 30.