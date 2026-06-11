More than 95% of households across the national capital have been covered as of Wednesday morning as part of the ongoing Census 2027 house-listing exercise, according to official data released Wednesday.

House-listing for Census 2027 finished in over 95% Delhi households

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Among Delhi’s 13 revenue districts, the highest coverage has been recorded in Outer North district, where 99.14% of the 720,000 expected census houses have been surveyed. North West followed closely with 98.48% coverage of its 626,000 houses, while Central North registered 98.13% coverage.

Among the larger districts, South West has covered 97.82% of its 821,000 expected houses, while enumerators have covered 96.17% of over 823,000 households in North East district. West district achieved 97.77% coverage of nearly 800,000 houses, while Old Delhi and Central districts reported coverage of 97.37% and 97.34%, respectively.

South East reached 96.29%, while North and East districts stood at 95.94% and 95.61%, respectively. South district reported 95.53% coverage of nearly 690,000 houses.

The house-listing exercise will conclude in MCD areas on June 14. The questionnaire includes ownership of the house, number of dwelling rooms, main source of drinking water and lighting, access to toilet and bathroom, fuel used for cooking, use of radio, television, computer, laptop, bicycle, car, jeep, van, main cereal consumed, and use of mobile phones, according to the notification.

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{{^usCountry}} The housing listing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, which will encompass the collection of demographic and socio-economic data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The housing listing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, which will encompass the collection of demographic and socio-economic data. {{/usCountry}}