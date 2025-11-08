Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
How a nearby water tank helped save woman, 5-year-old son from burning Merc in Delhi

ByJignasa Sinha
Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 08:32 am IST

The police officers used sticks and rods to pry open the window, avoiding forceful breaking for fear shards might injure the child.

The incident took place around 5.30pm near the Tara Apartment crossing when flames suddenly erupted from the front portion of the vehicle as the woman waited for the light to turn green, her son seated beside her.(Sunil Gosh/Hindustan Times)
A 38-year-old woman and her five-year-old son narrowly escaped after their Mercedes E-Class sedan caught fire at a traffic signal in southeast Delhi’s Alaknanda area on Thursday evening, saved by the swift response of two police officers and the fortuitous presence of a water tanker close by. Police said both were rescued in time, though they sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30pm near the Tara Apartment crossing when flames suddenly erupted from the front portion of the vehicle as the woman waited for the light to turn green, her son seated beside her.Assistant sub-inspector Ratan Lal Meena and constable Rahul, stationed at a nearby police booth, rushed to the spot after hearing locals shout for help.“I rushed to the car as people were screaming. The woman and her son were locked inside, and the vehicle was engulfed in smoke and flames. Some people were shouting that it could explode… everyone was panicking,” Meena said.

Assisted by a traffic police official, the officers used sticks and rods to pry open the window, avoiding forceful breaking for fear shards might injure the child. After two to three minutes, they managed to open it, but the fire was spreading quickly.

“We spotted a Delhi Jal Board tanker nearby and immediately stopped it. There was no time to waste—we used the tanker’s water to douse the flames and safely rescued the woman and the child,” Meena said.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari praised the team for their quick thinking and bravery. “They averted a major tragedy by rescuing a 38-year-old woman and her child before the fire could cause serious harm. They also promptly arranged water from a DJB tanker,” he said.

News / Cities / Delhi / How a nearby water tank helped save woman, 5-year-old son from burning Merc in Delhi
