How commuters are exposed to pollution
The study revealed that people who travelled in the open air - those who took autorickshaws and pedestrians - were the most exposed to pollution.
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Commuters in the national capital who walk to their destinations or those who take autorickshaws are exposed to more than thrice the pollution that people who take the Delhi Metro, according to the findings of a study conducted by researchers from three British universities and three Indian institutes.
Topics