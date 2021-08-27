Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Humayunpur to Hanumanpur: BJP councillor wants south Delhi locality renamed
delhi news

Humayunpur to Hanumanpur: BJP councillor wants south Delhi locality renamed

BJP councillor from Safdarjun Enclave Radhika Abrol on Friday moved a proposal to rename Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur in the zonal committee meeting of South Delhi Municipal Corporation
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:44 PM IST
HT Image

BJP councillor from Safdarjun Enclave Radhika Abrol on Friday moved a proposal to rename Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur in the zonal committee meeting of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The proposal comes two days after a similar request to rename Mohammadpur village was floated by the South corporation mayor.

In the committee meeting of the corporation’s south zone on Friday, Abrol said that the names of all villages in Delhi were forcibly changed during the Mughal reign. “Of the many such villages, Humayunpur, falling under ward 61, Safdarjung Enclave, which is categorised as an urban village, is one,” the proposal stated.

The BJP leader said that there has been a long-pending demand from the people of the village to change its name to Hanumanpur. “Keeping in view the demand, sentiments and emotions of the people of the village, it would be appropriate if the village is renamed in public interest,” it said.

Abrol also said that the matter shall be sent to the naming committee of the civic body for taking an appropriate decision on the renaming request.

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, South corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan too floated a similar suggestion and even gave his “anticipatory approval” to change the name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram. The proposal for renaming this village was first placed by Munirka ward councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas in a zonal committee meeting held last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with 50% attendance from Aug 31

41-year-old food delivery man dies in Delhi after his bike is hit by a car driven by a drunk student

South MCD kicks off process for setting up green-friendly landfill at Okhla

Will prioritise students with lab work if we reopen, say Delhi’s colleges, universities
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP