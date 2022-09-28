Humidity, clear sky push up discomfort levels in Delhi: IMD

Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in Delhi till the first week of October as a cyclonic circulation developing over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday will have moist easterly winds blowing over the capital, although conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from several parts of northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 33.6 degrees C (normal) and minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees C, 1 degree below normal; the relative humidity was 63%. At 2.30 pm, the wet bulb temperature was 26.2 degrees.

Wet bulb temperature is the lowest temperature to which air can be cooled by evaporation at constant pressure. Wet bulb temperatures of over 32 degrees makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors.

The heat index in the capital on Tuesday at 2.30 pm was 39 degree C. It is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with ambient air temperature.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify to a low pressure area. It is likely to move west northwestwards up to Madhya Pradesh. So, monsoon may not withdraw very soon from east India. But, it will soon withdraw from several parts of northwest India,” said M Mohapatra, director general of the weather office.

“An anti-cyclone is developing over Rajasthan and there are northwesterly winds over Delhi,” he added. “Wind direction may change again to easterly, bringing in moisture during the first week of October, but that may happen after withdrawal of monsoon from this region.”

The southwest monsoon is in its withdrawal phase, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather Ser vices, a private forecaster.

“After the heavy rain episode over different parts of northwest India during the past 3-4 days, there is clear sky now, and the sunshine is causing day temperatures to increase. In fact, this period is called the second summer in parts of western Rajasthan and Punjab, when the daytime temperature is very high,” Palawat said. “The humidity is also high now, but it will gradually reduce. The humidity over Delhi may rise again around October 4,5 and 6, when a cyclonic circulation is again likely to develop over Bay of Bengal and move towards Uttar Pradesh.”

Conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of the monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days, the Met office said. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during September 27 to 30 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on September 28 and 29. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday, and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 29 and 30.