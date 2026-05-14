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Hundreds of 'letter pickers' deployed across Delhi for cleaner city, says environment minister

Hundreds of 'letter pickers' deployed across Delhi for cleaner city, says environment minister

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that hundreds of "litter pickers" have been deployed across the national capital as part of the government's push for a cleaner city.

Hundreds of 'letter pickers' deployed across Delhi for cleaner city, says environment minister

Sharing visuals of the litter picker machines, also known as "gobblers", Sirsa wrote on his social media account on X , "In the direction of realizing the dream of a Clean Delhi, Healthy Delhi, hundreds of litter pickers are engaged in keeping the city clean and tidy."

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister... the Delhi government is working with full commitment to strengthen the capital's cleaning system so that Delhi residents can get a clean and better environment," he further wrote.

An official told PTI, "The machines have been deployed in several locations of central Delhi and a handful of locations in South and North Delhi."

The locations include entire outer circle of Connaught Place ; inner circle, middle circle and radial road CP; the stretch covering Baba Kharak Singh Marg, GPO , Bangla Sahib Marg, SBS Market and Gole Market; the stretch through Pandit Pant Marg, Imtiyaz Khan Road, Sansad Marg Roundabout and Patel Chowk roundabout; the stretch covering Janpath, Tibbati Market, Gujarati Market, Janpath Market and Sansad Marg upto Tolstoy Marg .

 
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