New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that hundreds of "litter pickers" have been deployed across the national capital as part of the government's push for a cleaner city.

Hundreds of 'letter pickers' deployed across Delhi for cleaner city, says environment minister

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Sharing visuals of the litter picker machines, also known as "gobblers", Sirsa wrote on his social media account on X , "In the direction of realizing the dream of a Clean Delhi, Healthy Delhi, hundreds of litter pickers are engaged in keeping the city clean and tidy."

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister... the Delhi government is working with full commitment to strengthen the capital's cleaning system so that Delhi residents can get a clean and better environment," he further wrote.

An official told PTI, "The machines have been deployed in several locations of central Delhi and a handful of locations in South and North Delhi."

The locations include entire outer circle of Connaught Place ; inner circle, middle circle and radial road CP; the stretch covering Baba Kharak Singh Marg, GPO , Bangla Sahib Marg, SBS Market and Gole Market; the stretch through Pandit Pant Marg, Imtiyaz Khan Road, Sansad Marg Roundabout and Patel Chowk roundabout; the stretch covering Janpath, Tibbati Market, Gujarati Market, Janpath Market and Sansad Marg upto Tolstoy Marg .

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{{^usCountry}} "The locations also include the Outer Circle of CP to Shanker Market and Barakhambha Service Lane, Municipal Market, Babar Road, Bengali Market, Tensen Marg, Mandi House Plaza, Man Singh Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Lok Kalyan Marg, Teen Murti Lane, surroundings of PM House, New PMO Prime Chowk, Krishna Menon Marg, K. Kamraj Road, Sunhari Bagh Road and Khan Market," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The locations also include the Outer Circle of CP to Shanker Market and Barakhambha Service Lane, Municipal Market, Babar Road, Bengali Market, Tensen Marg, Mandi House Plaza, Man Singh Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Lok Kalyan Marg, Teen Murti Lane, surroundings of PM House, New PMO Prime Chowk, Krishna Menon Marg, K. Kamraj Road, Sunhari Bagh Road and Khan Market," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The litter pickers have also been deployed in the Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony, 3rd Avenue Roads, Africa Avenue, Tekendrajeet Marg, Nyaya Marg, Kaka Nagar, C Hexagon inner and outer portions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The litter pickers have also been deployed in the Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony, 3rd Avenue Roads, Africa Avenue, Tekendrajeet Marg, Nyaya Marg, Kaka Nagar, C Hexagon inner and outer portions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Locations other than in and around central Delhi also include Babu Market, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Sarojini Nagar Market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locations other than in and around central Delhi also include Babu Market, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Sarojini Nagar Market. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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