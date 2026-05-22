Husband held after newlywed found hanging in west Delhi home

A32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after his 30-year-old wife was found hanging at their home and her family alleged harassment and cruelty, police officers said.

Police said the couple got married around two months ago, on March 12, after being in a relationship for nearly 10 years. (Representational image)

Police said the Baba Haridas Nagar police station was alerted about the alleged suicide on May 12, following which a local police team reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

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According to police, the deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Jai Vihar Phase-2. Police were alerted by one of her neighbours after the woman was found hanging.

Police said the couple got married around two months ago, on March 12, after being in a relationship for nearly 10 years.

Police said the woman worked at a beauty parlour in Janakpuri, while her husband was employed at a laboratory in Gurugram, Haryana.

A senior police officer said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body was later sent for postmortem examination.

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) was informed and statements of the deceased’s family members were recorded as part of legal proceedings, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the statements provided by the victim’s relatives, police registered a case under sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the husband was arrested, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the statements provided by the victim’s relatives, police registered a case under sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the husband was arrested, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said they are probing the circumstances that may have led to the alleged suicide and are examining the couple’s relationship, recent interactions and possible disputes prior to the incident.

Police added that statements of relatives, neighbours and acquaintances are being recorded to establish the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death.

On Monday, a 25-year-old woman died after falling from a three-storey building in Dasghara village near Inderpuri in west Delhi, police said. Based on statements from her family members, police registered a case of dowry death against her husband and his two brothers on Wednesday. Police later arrested the husband and one of the brothers.