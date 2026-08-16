Seventeen Delhi Police officers have been selected for service medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the force said on Saturday. Additional commissioner of police Dinesh Kumar Gupta, a 2010-batch IPS officer, and sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar have been named for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). Gupta is currently posted in the traffic unit, heading its southern zone.

A contingent of Delhi Police personnel during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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Among the 15 officers awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) are joint commissioners of police Nupur Prasad and her husband Surender Kumar, both 2007-batch IPS officers, and inspectors Tara Dutt and Rakesh Kumar Bhatt. The list also includes six women personnel from the sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable ranks.

Inspector Dutt is currently posted as the personal assistant (PA) to special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Devesh Chandra Srivastava in the Delhi Police headquarters.

Joint CP Prasad, who was the first deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Shahdara police district formed and made functional in 2017, also served as DCP (north) before moving to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where she supervised several important cases, including the Agusta Westland case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She is currently holding the charge of joint CP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

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{{^usCountry}} Presently serving as joint CP in Delhi Police’s crime branch, Kumar pioneered the e-Beat Book system in 2015 and later worked on extradition, cyber awareness and implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-related policing systems. He contributed to e-FIR integration with the 1930 cyber-fraud helpline, ZIPNET, criminal dossier systems and e-Beat Book 2.0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presently serving as joint CP in Delhi Police’s crime branch, Kumar pioneered the e-Beat Book system in 2015 and later worked on extradition, cyber awareness and implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-related policing systems. He contributed to e-FIR integration with the 1930 cyber-fraud helpline, ZIPNET, criminal dossier systems and e-Beat Book 2.0. {{/usCountry}}

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The awardees at the SI, ASI and head constable levels include SI Anjana Kumari, ASI Kailash Chand, ASI Satish Patil, ASI Anand Ballabh, ASI Pradeep Kumar Sharma, ASI Bindu, ASI Dinesh Kumari, HC Lalita, HC Sharmila, HC Pushpa Rani and HC Vijay Singh. Patil was part of a team that apprehended a wanted terrorist associated with the banned KYKL organisation and had earlier helped recover 102 kg of cannabis, police said.