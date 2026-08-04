I-Day: Red Fort enclosures to be named after lakes

The seating enclosures at the Red Fort will be named after lakes, while security arrangements have been significantly strengthened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with multi-layered checks, heightened surveillance and tighter access controls being put in place following last year’s blast near the monument and the recently called-off protests at Jantar Mantar, officials aware of the preparations said.

Officials said this year’s seating plan features enclosures named after prominent lakes from across the country. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Officials said this year’s seating plan features enclosures named after prominent lakes from across the country. During this year’s Republic Day celebrations, the seating enclosures at Kartavya Path were named in a similar manner, after rivers.

The north-side enclosures have been named Badkhal, Bhimtal, Chandratal, Chilika, Dalpat Sagar, Dimna, Dudhsagar, Haflong, Harike, Hussain Sagar, Kanwar and Kankaria.

The south-side enclosures have been named Kolleru, Loktak, Lonar, Pangong Tso, Pulicat, Pushkar, Rabindra Sarobar, Ramgarh Tal and Rudrasagar, while Sakhya Sagar, Shanti Sagar, Vembanad and Wular have been designated as bleacher enclosures.

Officials said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the August 15 celebrations, with personnel from Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and specialised security units deployed in and around the Red Fort.

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{{^usCountry}} “Surveillance through CCTV cameras, anti-drone measures, access control points, baggage screening and intensified frisking are part of the security grid,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Surveillance through CCTV cameras, anti-drone measures, access control points, baggage screening and intensified frisking are part of the security grid,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrangements assume added significance as this will be the first Independence Day celebration since the explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 last year and the recently called-off large-scale protests at Jantar Mantar. As a result, security has been heightened across several parts of the city.

Security preparations will continue to be reviewed until Independence Day to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s address from the historic monument, the officer added.