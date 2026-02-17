IGI Airport’s 3rd runway closure for upgrade delayed by week

The third runway –- 11R/29L –- at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport which was to shut from February 16 for upgradation will now likely be closed next week, officials aware of the matter said on Monday, adding some clearances were awaited for closure. (HT Archive)

After the upgradation, the runway will open in July, officials said.

“Some final clearances were pending so the runway was not closed on the scheduled date. It is now likely to be shut in the coming week, all clearances should come by then,” an airport official said.

The upgradation work will include resurfacing of the runway, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS).

The airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had last month announced the runway’s closure from February 16, with recommissioning likely by July, subject to approval by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The runway was commissioned in 2008 and has been in service since then. “It will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for growth. For reference, the runway has undergone regular maintenance since 2008, including minor rehabilitation in 2017. However, increased traffic, operational intensity, and natural ageing make comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage,” a DIAL spokesperson had said last month.

DIAL, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders, have convened multiple consultations to assess and mitigate the impact of closure, with DIAL assuring there will be no significant impact on flights, even during its closure. Following these meetings, it was decided that the airport’s scheduled movement capacity will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day.

An airport official said that on average, the airport handles close to 1,520 flights daily, meaning operations will not be significantly impacted. The airport has four runways. Last year, upgradation works were carried out on runway 28/10 for around three months, which saw over 200 flights being impacted daily.