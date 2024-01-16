‘Very happy’: Scupltor Yogiraj's mother on selection of his Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya

Scupltor Arun Yogiraj's mother, Saraswathi, expressed her happiness over the selection of her son's Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya during the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony on January 22. Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun's mother expresses her happiness on the selection of idols carved by her son for installation in Ayodhya's Ram Temple(ANI)

"I'm very happy, it's a result of what he did for the last six months. His father would have been happy to see his art," said Arun Yogiraj's mother.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Tuesday that the idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculpter Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation at Ayodhya's historic temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

"The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected as the Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar," the trust wrote in a post on 'X'.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra is the trust associated with the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Earlier, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the trust, sharing insights into Arun Yogiraj's work, praised the sculptor's remarkable concentration and sacrifice during the statue's crafting.

He did not even talk to his family members for months to avoid any disturbance in the work while making the statue. He did not even see the faces of the children.He said that you cannot even imagine the way Arun Yogiraj lived his life during the construction work on the statue.

He did not even touch the phone for months during work. He didn't even talk to his children and family.

Rai said that Arun Yogiraj has been associated with the work of idol-making for many generations. Their ancestors have also been doing the same work.

According to the information, he himself made the statue of Shankaracharya in Kedarnath. He has also created the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose below India Gate in Delhi.

During the process of selecting the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, his idol was selected. All the trustees have praised his work.

Earlier on Monday, Rai announced that the idol of Lord Ram will be placed in its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

"The religious rituals will begin on January 16 and continue till January 21. On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be made is expected to be around 150-200 kg. On January 18, the idol will be placed in its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple," he added.

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue until January 21.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.