Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Rituals for consecration ceremony to commence today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which would be a grand affair, would draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned the proceedings, with vedic rituals commencing on January 16, a week before the consecration ceremony. Construction underway at Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony (PTI Photo)

The seven-day rituals would commence with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony today. As mentioned earlier, the ‘Dashvidh’ bath will take place on the banks of Saryu river. Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan will be held.

The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

The temple trust said on Tuesday that the idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation at Ayodhya's historic temple.

The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades long dispute on the site in November 2019, paving the way for its construction.