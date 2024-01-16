Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Rituals for consecration ceremony to commence today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The pran-pratishtha of 'Ram Lalla' in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, which would be a grand affair, would draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned the proceedings, with vedic rituals commencing on January 16, a week before the consecration ceremony.
The seven-day rituals would commence with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony today. As mentioned earlier, the ‘Dashvidh’ bath will take place on the banks of Saryu river. Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan will be held.
The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.
The temple trust said on Tuesday that the idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation at Ayodhya's historic temple.
The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades long dispute on the site in November 2019, paving the way for its construction.
- Jan 16, 2024 06:49 AM IST
Former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives invitation for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Temple
World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya.
Dhoni was given the invitation by Dhananjay Singh, co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). BJP leader Karmaveer Singh was also present.Jan 16, 2024 06:30 AM IST
‘Very happy’: Scupltor Yogiraj's mother on selection of his Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya
Scupltor Arun Yogiraj's mother, Saraswathi, expressed her happiness over the selection of her son's Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya during the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony on January 22. "I'm very happy, it's a result of what he did for the last six months. His father would have been happy to see his art," said Arun Yogiraj's mother.Jan 16, 2024 06:12 AM IST
Ram mandir darshan and celebration
After the completion of the Prana Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively. The enthusiasm for the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla is being felt everywhere. It has been resolved to celebrate it with great enthusiasm all over Bharat, including Ayodhya. During the run-up to the ceremony, people from different states are continuously coming with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc. The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar), which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya, and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal at Raipur, Dandakaranya area.Jan 16, 2024 06:11 AM IST
Ram mandir consecration ceremony date and venue
The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.Jan 16, 2024 06:10 AM IST
Scriptural protocols and pre-ceremony rituals
Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start from tomorrow, i.e., 16th January and continue till 21st January 2024. The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows:
a. 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan
b. 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti
c. 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra,
and Gandhadhivas
d. 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas,
Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas
e. 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas
f. 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas,
Phaladhivas
g. 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas
h. 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas
i. 21st January (Evening): ShaiyadhivasJan 16, 2024 06:08 AM IST
Ram temple to be open for devotees from January 23
The Ram temple would be open for devotees from January 23, a day after the inauguration. The entry of all the devotees would be streamlined and regulated to guard against overcrowding, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said. Read more
