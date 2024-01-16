Nirmohi Akhara receives invitation for Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony

Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu religious sect, has received an invitation for the ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22 amidst speculations of not being invited. The sect representing one of the ‘akharas’ of the Ramanandi order in the Vaishnava sect, dedicated to the worship of Hindu God Vishnu, clarified their participation. The 'pran prathishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22.

Speaking to ANI, Nirmohi Akhara Mahant Dinendra Das said that all 13 Mahants of the Nirmohi Akhara have been invited by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. “Every ‘Mahatma’ and political leaders are being invited on behalf of our trust... There are currently 13 ‘panch’ in the Akhara. All of them have been invited. Other saints of the Akhara have also been invited and everyone is coming too,” he said.

A video shared by ANI displayed the invitation cards received by Nirmohi Akhara, featuring the names of the invited members, including Mahant Dinendra Das, Sarpanch Mahant Raja Ramchandrachraya, Sarpanch Mahant Narsingh Das, Panch Mahant Ghanshyam Das, Panch Mahant Samrat Das, Panch Sitaram Das, Panch Madan Mohan Das, Panch Mahant Ramswaroop Das, Mahant Jagdish Das, Mahant Radhe Radhe, Mahant Ram Manohar Das, Mahant Bhagwan Das (Sringari) and Mahant Ram Sewak Das.

Nirmohi Akhara, belonging to the Ramanandi order of the Vaishnava sect, worshipping Hindu God Vishnu, is one of the three historic Ramanandi akharas, alongside Nirvana and Digambari.

Much like the prolonged history of the Ayodhya dispute, Nirmohi Akhara has a significant and century-old involvement in the legal proceedings related to the matter.

Nirmohi Akhara's role in Ayodhya case

In 1949, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site became a focal point when Ram idols were discovered there. This event prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to take control of the disputed site, restricting access for both Hindus and Muslims. Subsequently, Nirmohi Akhara initiated legal action in 1959, challenging the attachment and claiming historical possession, control, and management of the site.

In their case filed in 1959, Nirmohi Akhara argued against the attachment and contended that the idols were always present. Even if placed there, they asserted the right to do so as the rightful custodian of the site. The suit sought possession of the entire property, including inner and outer courtyards, alleging dispossession in 1949.

Despite the legal proceedings, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to provide representation to Nirmohi Akhara in a government-formed body. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court divided the disputed site among the three parties – the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu group, and the symbolic Lord Rama designated as Ram Lalla Virajman (the deity). However, the Supreme Court later dismissed their case, overturning the 2010 judgment.

Both the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court ruled that the limitation law barred Nirmohi Akhara's case. The courts argued that the government's actions in 1950, contested by Nirmohi Akhara in 1959, fell outside the six-year window allowed by the limitation law. Consequently, the case was rejected on grounds of being filed three years beyond the stipulated period.