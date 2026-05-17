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IMD predicts heatwave week for Delhi

IMD forecasts a heatwave in northern India from May 18-22, with temperatures reaching 44°C. Residents advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a prolonged spell of heatwave over the next week, with the maximum temperature predicted to touch 44 degrees Celsius (°C) and strong surface winds to prevail. However, it did not immediately issue a colour-coded alert.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions across several northern states and Union territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, from May 18 to May 22, as temperatures across northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C until May 20.

“Maximum temperatures over Delhi are expected to remain above normal during the coming days, and heatwave conditions are likely to develop from May 18,” an IMD official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C, just about 0.4°C above the normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, 1.7°C below the normal. The Ridge station recorded the highest maximum temperature, at 42.4°C.

The IMD advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. “High temperature and increased likelihood of heat related symptoms are expected among people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work outdoors,” the department said in its advisory.

 
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