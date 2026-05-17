IMD predicts heatwave week for Delhi

New Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a prolonged spell of heatwave over the next week, with the maximum temperature predicted to touch 44 degrees Celsius (°C) and strong surface winds to prevail. However, it did not immediately issue a colour-coded alert.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions across several northern states and Union territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, from May 18 to May 22, as temperatures across northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C until May 20.

“Maximum temperatures over Delhi are expected to remain above normal during the coming days, and heatwave conditions are likely to develop from May 18,” an IMD official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C, just about 0.4°C above the normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, 1.7°C below the normal. The Ridge station recorded the highest maximum temperature, at 42.4°C.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, the city may witness partly cloudy skies, amid the possibility of thunder development towards the afternoon or evening. The IMD has forecast sustained surface winds of 20-30kmph, gusting up to 40kmph during the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 43°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, the city may witness partly cloudy skies, amid the possibility of thunder development towards the afternoon or evening. The IMD has forecast sustained surface winds of 20-30kmph, gusting up to 40kmph during the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 43°C. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Experts also posited the possibility of a heatwave over the next two to three days. “The easterlies have now changed to northwesterly winds coming from central Pakistan and Rajasthan that are dry and hot. It will naturally lead to increasing temperature over the next few days, with high chances of heatwave conditions,” said Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also posited the possibility of a heatwave over the next two to three days. “The easterlies have now changed to northwesterly winds coming from central Pakistan and Rajasthan that are dry and hot. It will naturally lead to increasing temperature over the next few days, with high chances of heatwave conditions,” said Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The IMD said the temperatures may climb to between 42°C and 44°C on Monday, with strong westerly winds of up to 25kmph expected to continue through the day and night. Similar conditions are likely on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to remain between 41°C and 43°C and minimum temperatures rising as high as 28°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD said the temperatures may climb to between 42°C and 44°C on Monday, with strong westerly winds of up to 25kmph expected to continue through the day and night. Similar conditions are likely on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to remain between 41°C and 43°C and minimum temperatures rising as high as 28°C. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. “High temperature and increased likelihood of heat related symptoms are expected among people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work outdoors,” the department said in its advisory.

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