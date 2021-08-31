IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi, adjoining areas in next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Tuesday morning. In its forecast at 8.30am, the IMD also predicted thunderstorm over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut and Modinagar "in the next two hours".

The MeT department also predicted rainfall in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Etah, Kasganj, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Jattari, Khair(UP) Kotputli and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) in the same time period.

According to the IMD forecast, the national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 70. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category with PM10 as leading pollutant. The polluted air from the Indo-Gangetic Plain region is mixed with local re-suspended dust in moderate ventilation. The air quality is predicted to remain in moderate category for next 2 days under similar wind conditions and low rainfall," the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said on Tuesday.