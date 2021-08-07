IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over most places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P) Bhiwani, Gurugram, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad, Sohana, Bhiwari, Tizara (Haryana) Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Raj.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 11.25 am.

Earlier in the day, IMD had predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Delhi-NCR.