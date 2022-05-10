IMD revises forecast, says Delhi may see a heatwave from Wednesday

The city was slightly cooler on Monday, owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the weather office said, even as the department altered its forecast and said Delhi would see a heatwave from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Monday was 27.6°C — three above normal.

The impact of Cyclone Asani, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to help regulate Delhi’s maximum on Tuesday as well, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now forecasting that heatwave conditions will hit Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

While Delhi is expected to see a maximum of around 41°C-42°C on Tuesday, the weather office said it expects this to rise to between 44°C and 46°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met officials said a fresh western disturbance is expected to influence Delhi from Friday, which may once again bring down the mercury down marginally, to around 42°C-44°C by Friday and Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A yellow alert is now in place just for Wednesday and Thursday. But officials said the IMD is observing the possible impact of the western disturbance on Friday, which is likely to abate heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions are currently expected only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind speeds over Delhi were around 20 km/hr throughout the day, and these were mostly easterly winds bearing moisture, as a result of Cyclone Asani, which is bringing rain over eastern India. A slight effect of the cyclone is expected to continue on Tuesday as well, but by Wednesday, heatwave conditions are expected,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

The Met department had initially forecast heatwave conditions over Delhi from Wednesday until Saturday, however, officials say the fresh western disturbance is expected to regulate this heatwave towards Friday. “No rain is expected, but gusty winds and partially cloudy skies may help bring down the mercury by a degree or two,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}