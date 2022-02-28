IMD predicts overcast conditions in Delhi today, mercury to drop to 11°C

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 12.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and the maximum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was also normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory“ category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 93. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 92.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.