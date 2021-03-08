In Batla House case, court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi Police inspector Mohan Sharma
A Delhi court on Monday held Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, along with his accomplices, in the Batla House encounter which took place in the national capital in September 2008. Thirty-five-year-old Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the city police in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years.
He has been convicted under sections 302, 307, 333 and 353 (which deal with assault or grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 186 (which has provisions of punishment for people who prevent a public servants from discharging their duties), 34 and 174A of the Indian penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act (which provides for jail sentence to those who are found in possession of arms illegally).
"It has been proved on record that Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a fire arm," additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav said. The arguments on sentencing will be held on March 15.
The judge further said that Khan managed to flee and did not appear despite being declared a proclaimed offender.
The court said that through evidence adduced on record, including ocular, documentary and scientific, prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Khan along with accomplices, in furtherance of common intention, obstructed inspector Sharma in discharge of public function.
The court also said that Khan, along with his accomplices, also fired gunshots at head constables Balwant and Balvir Singh and asked the investigating officer to ascertain the financial position of the convict to decide on the amount of compensation to be given to the victim's family.
Khan was present in the court, but showed no reaction to the order.
On April 28, 2010, the police filed a chargesheet against Khan (then on the run), alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmad, Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid, accusing them of killing inspector Sharma on September 19, 2008, six days after serial blasts in Delhi. At least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast.
Shahzad Ahmad to sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case by a trial court in July 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport
- AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry, exit at several Delhi metro stations on green line shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in moderate category, no improvement likely till tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With theme of 'patriotism', Delhi govt to table budget on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox