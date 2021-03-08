In Batla House case, court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi Police inspector Mohan Sharma

A Delhi court on Monday held Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, along with his accomplices, in the Batla House encounter which took place in the national capital in September 2008. Thirty-five-year-old Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the city police in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years.

He has been convicted under sections 302, 307, 333 and 353 (which deal with assault or grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 186 (which has provisions of punishment for people who prevent a public servants from discharging their duties), 34 and 174A of the Indian penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act (which provides for jail sentence to those who are found in possession of arms illegally).

"It has been proved on record that Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a fire arm," additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav said. The arguments on sentencing will be held on March 15.

The judge further said that Khan managed to flee and did not appear despite being declared a proclaimed offender.

The court said that through evidence adduced on record, including ocular, documentary and scientific, prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Khan along with accomplices, in furtherance of common intention, obstructed inspector Sharma in discharge of public function.

The court also said that Khan, along with his accomplices, also fired gunshots at head constables Balwant and Balvir Singh and asked the investigating officer to ascertain the financial position of the convict to decide on the amount of compensation to be given to the victim's family.

Khan was present in the court, but showed no reaction to the order.

On April 28, 2010, the police filed a chargesheet against Khan (then on the run), alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmad, Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid, accusing them of killing inspector Sharma on September 19, 2008, six days after serial blasts in Delhi. At least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast.

Shahzad Ahmad to sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case by a trial court in July 2013.