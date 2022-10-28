In Delhi, auto and taxi fares increased over rising CNG prices | Check details
Commuters will have to spend more bucks for auto rides in the national capital as the Delhi government on Friday notified revised auto-rickshaw fares. Under the revised rates, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from ₹25 to ₹30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from ₹9.50 to ₹11.
The Aam Aadmi party-led government has approved the hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi. Nearly two lakh auto rickshaws and taxi drivers, who had to face higher expenditures as a result of recent increases in CNG rates, will be relieved.
For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from ₹14 to ₹17 for non-AC vehicles and from ₹16 to ₹20 for AC vehicles.
The latest price increase for autorickshaws took place in 2020, whereas the last one for taxis, including black-and-yellow, economy, and premium taxis, took place nine years back, in 2013.
Revised fare approved by the Delhi government for auto rickshaw:
|S.NO
|Parameters
|Fare notified on 23.12.2020
|New approved fare by Delhi govt
|1
|Meter down fare for initial 1.5km
|25
|30
|2
|Per Km fare (after metre down)
|9.5
|11
|3
|Night changes (11pm to 5am)
|25%
|25%
|4
|Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min
|0.75
|0.75
|5
|Extra luggage
|7.5
|10
Revised fare approved for Taxi:
|S.NO
|Parameters
Fare notified on 23.12.2020
Non Ac
Fare notified on 23.12.2020
AC
New approved fare by Delhi govt
Non AC
New approved
Fare by Delhi govt
AC
|1
|Meter down fare for initial 1.5km
|25
|25
|40
|40
|2
|Per Km fare (after metre down)
|14
|16
|17
|20
|3
|Night changes (11pm to 5am)
|25%
|25%
|25%
|25%
|4
|Waiting charges per min (Rs) *less than 1km covered in 10min
|30
|30
|₹1 per minute
|₹1 per minute
|5
|Extra luggage
|10
|10
|15
|15