In green budget, NDMC says it will only buy e-cars, renewable energy

In a major push to make its operations energy efficient and pollution-free, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday said that all official cars from now on will be electric vehicles, and that it will purchase power produced from renewable sources only.

The announcements were part of the council’s budget for 2022-23 that showed a net surplus of ₹178 crore with an anticipated increase of 15% in its receipts at ₹4381.43 crore. NDMC administers the New Delhi area, including the Lutyens’ zone.

NDMC chairman Dharmendra, who goes by a single name, while tabling the budget in a special meeting of the council on Friday, said, “NDMC continues to take lead in pollution mitigation measures and has resolved to stop purchase of petrol or diesel based passenger cars and will acquire electric cars in future, converting its existing fleet too in a phased manner. NDMC has already introduced more than 60 e-charging stations in its area and is augmenting by more than 100 in this year itself.”

“We have embarked upon on ambitious journey of shifting to 100% renewable energy municipal body of the country. To ensure it, the NDMC has not renewed its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after its expiry, but has also taken up fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers including hydel and solar energy,” he added.

He said it was a forward looking budget, adding that the council was committed to a “well governed and financially sustainable municipal body”. “We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi in a state that is befitting of the national capital,” he said.

He added that NDMC has not proposed any increase in property tax rates for the year 2022-23. “The tax revenue is projected at an all-time high of ₹960 crore in this budget. Licence fees projections are at an all-time high of ₹764 crore maintaining a continuous growth streak, despite no annual enhancement in last two years,” he said.

Adding to the green initiatives that the council was planning, Dharmendra said that a fleet of e-scooters will also be deployed this year, complementing the smart bikes.

Listing the consumer friendly steps that the council proposes to implement in the next financial year, the NDMC chairman said common payment portals will be provided for the convenience of the residents. He added that a new website of all 49 council schools will be made by March 2022. “While the new electricity-water billing system in NDMC will be completed by 2023, we have also implemented smart classrooms in all NDMC schools from classes 6 to 12 to provide e-learning solutions. Now, we have decided to extend this facility to primary section. Also, all schools will be provided higher bandwidth connections,” he said.

Unlike the fully elected municipalities -- East, South and North Municipal Corporations, NDMC is a 13-member council that is headed by a chairperson. Of the 13 members, 2 come from the Delhi assembly, including the New Delhi constituency legislator, five are nominated by the central government, four are nominated in consultation with the Delhi chief minister and the Member of Parliament from New Delhi.

