‘No fruitful purpose': Manish Sisodia in bail plea, to be heard by court today

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in his bail application said that keeping him in custody will serve ‘no fruitful purpose’. He was arrested on February 26 over alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and sent to a five-day custody of the Central Burau of Investigation (CBI).

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being taken to court. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for regular bail after the Supreme Court refused to intervene on the matter and pointed out that he had sufficient legal remedies before approaching the highest court. The bail plea will be heard today, on the last day of CBI remand.

Also read: 'If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today...': Kejriwal's jibe on AAP leaders' arrest

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside CBI headquarters ahead of Sisodia being produced to the local court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia earlier resigned from the Delhi cabinet. He held a total of 18 portfolios, one of which was Delhi's excise portfolio.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being taken to court. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

CBI earlier claimed that Sisodia hatched a conspiracy in a very planned and secret manner. However, his lawyer opposed the remand application, arguing, "If someone is not willing to say something, that can't be a ground for arrest".

His arrest was criticised by the opposition parties and alleged that Centre has been using investigative agencies under its ambit to target rivals.