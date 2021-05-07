In minutes, Delhi goes from torrid to cool, wet

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Thursday, bringing some much awaited respite from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) added that Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also received moderate to heavy rain, coupled with thunderstorm and hail in several parts.

A senior meteorological department official said gusty winds with a speed of 45-60kmph hit the national capital on Thursday afternoon, followed by moderate rain and thunderstorms.

“This was an intense western disturbance activity that impacted Delhi, Gurugram, Hodal, Hisar, Panipat, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Narwana, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gohana and Gannur, etc. Some parts of Delhi and NCR also received hailstorms,” the official said.

The official said that rainfall during this time of the year is not unusual. Delhi-NCR experiences showers during the onset of summer, as temperatures rise and humidity levels increase.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 39.7 degrees Celsius.

The day, however, started with the minimum temperature soaring to 26.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Also read | Monsoon set to keep June 1 onset date with Kerala

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station on Wednesday was 40.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded on Thursday morning was 59%, which increased to 67% by 5pm.

The IMD has forecast that in the next two days the temperatures are expected to hover between 38-39 degrees Celsius. However, this respite will be brief, as the temperatures will rise again from May 9, IMD scientists said.

“But from May 10, we are likely to experience another impact of western disturbance, which will be stronger and the spell will also last for a longer duration. We might see rainfall activities in Delhi-NCR from May 10 to May 15,” another IMD official said.

In its long-range forecast, the IMD on April 16 said the annual monsoon rains are likely to be normal at around 98% of the long period average (LPA) after two years of above-average rainfall. It added there could be a variation of 5% over or under the prediction.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather’s assessment earlier in April said that monsoon is likely to be a “healthy normal” at 103%. The IMD’s forecast indicated it at the lower end of its normal LPA range. The LPA is the average rainfall (88cm) recorded from 1961 to 2010. Rainfall between 94-106% is considered “normal”.

India has recorded above-average monsoon rains for two consecutive years. A normal monsoon this year will significantly help the agriculture sector.

Good rains have been a prime reason for the farm sector’s resilience for two years despite the pandemic.

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Thursday, bringing some much awaited respite from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) added that Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also received moderate to heavy rain, coupled with thunderstorm and hail in several parts. A senior meteorological department official said gusty winds with a speed of 45-60kmph hit the national capital on Thursday afternoon, followed by moderate rain and thunderstorms. “This was an intense western disturbance activity that impacted Delhi, Gurugram, Hodal, Hisar, Panipat, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Narwana, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gohana and Gannur, etc. Some parts of Delhi and NCR also received hailstorms,” the official said. The official said that rainfall during this time of the year is not unusual. Delhi-NCR experiences showers during the onset of summer, as temperatures rise and humidity levels increase. On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 39.7 degrees Celsius. The day, however, started with the minimum temperature soaring to 26.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. Also read | Monsoon set to keep June 1 onset date with Kerala According to the Met department, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station on Wednesday was 40.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded on Thursday morning was 59%, which increased to 67% by 5pm. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Home isolated patients may apply on govt portal for O2 Panel recommends releasing prisoners in view of ‘threatening’ situation in Delhi Control room starts today to monitor oxygen supply HC: State must ensure treatment to all patients The IMD has forecast that in the next two days the temperatures are expected to hover between 38-39 degrees Celsius. However, this respite will be brief, as the temperatures will rise again from May 9, IMD scientists said. “But from May 10, we are likely to experience another impact of western disturbance, which will be stronger and the spell will also last for a longer duration. We might see rainfall activities in Delhi-NCR from May 10 to May 15,” another IMD official said. In its long-range forecast, the IMD on April 16 said the annual monsoon rains are likely to be normal at around 98% of the long period average (LPA) after two years of above-average rainfall. It added there could be a variation of 5% over or under the prediction. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather’s assessment earlier in April said that monsoon is likely to be a “healthy normal” at 103%. The IMD’s forecast indicated it at the lower end of its normal LPA range. The LPA is the average rainfall (88cm) recorded from 1961 to 2010. Rainfall between 94-106% is considered “normal”. India has recorded above-average monsoon rains for two consecutive years. A normal monsoon this year will significantly help the agriculture sector. Good rains have been a prime reason for the farm sector’s resilience for two years despite the pandemic.