The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a white paper on Friday, in which it accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of not carrying out “basic developmental works” in northeast Delhi, and intensified its attack on the ruling party’s newly launched welfare schemes. In White Paper, BJP accuses AAP of ‘neglecting’ NE Delhi

Northeast Delhi parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari claimed that the AAP government has not taken steps to fix issues related to drinking water, drainage, roads and the public transport system in the segment.

There are 10 assembly constituencies in northeast Delhi, and BJP is in power in three of them.

“Despite the consistent efforts of the BJP’s three MLAs, the Kejriwal government deliberately hindered expected development even in their constituencies. Constituencies like Burari, Timarpur, Mustafabad, Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur, and Seemapuri face shortages of drinking water, drainage issues, broken roads, and a lack of public toilets in slum areas. The AAP government is responsible for the poor transportation system but it has been misleading the public with schemes like ‘Sanjeevani’ and ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ which do not even exist as confirmed by the government’s departments,” Tiwari said at a press conference held at his office in Yamuna Vihar and attended by local BJP MLAs.

The charges are a part of the BJP’s intensified campaign against the ruling AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections in which the opposition party seeking to oust the Atishi-led government from power.

As opposed to the AAP, Tiwari said that the BJP, if it comes to power in the polls, will repair “major roads like Sonia Vihar Pusta Road, Karawal Nagar Road, Kali Ghata Road, and Gamdi Road”, and an “unbiased governance system would be established.”

The BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of “politically exploiting” illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators who “endanger” Delhi’s law and order.

The AAP responded to the allegations by saying that the Tiwari is making “fraudulent claims”.

“The BJP has habilitated ‘Rohingyas’ in Delhi; Union home minister Amit Shah facilitated the entry of ‘Rohingya’, and Urban Development and Housing Minister Hardeep Puri provided them accommodation as has been admitted in his tweet dated 17.08.2022…the BJP has no agenda other than abusing Arvind Kejriwal...They have no plan for Delhi, no vision, and no credible Chief Ministerial candidate,” the AAP said in a statement.