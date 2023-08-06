Income certificate for EWS category to only be issued online: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has rolled out a facility for people from the EWS category to get their income and asset certificates online, according to a notification.

Income and asset certificates are key documents for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to get admission in schools, universities and for other purposes.

According to an official notification issued on August 1, the certificates will now be issued only through the online mode, cutting out the need to visit the subdivisional magistrate's office.

According to the official notification, "All concerned subdivisional magistrates (ie issuing authority) are hereby informed that the service 'Income and Assets Certificate for Economically Weaker Section' has been launched on the e-district portal with immediate effect and the aforesaid certificate will be issued through online mode only henceforth with."

The notification also underlined that applications received prior to the launch of the online service will be disposed off manually.

"Further, it is clarified that the manual applications received for the aforesaid certificate prior to the launch of the said online service and still pending on the date of go-live shall be disposed of manually by the certificate issuing authority, as per the prescribed timeline," it added.

Those with current gross annual incomes of ₹8 lakh or lower are eligible for reservation in jobs and academic institutions under the EWS category.

