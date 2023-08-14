Independence Day 2023: How to book tickets for Red Fort event online?

With the 77th Independence Day just around the corner, if you are wondering how to attend one of the country's biggest events at the Red Fort in the national capital, being presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the process is simple. Tickets for the event can be booked online through official website “aamantran.mod.gov.in.”

Indian soldiers participate in a full-dress rehearsal Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. (AFP)

If you are planning to attend the event, it is better to book your tickets ahead of time. Online tickets were being issued two days before the main event and there are three types of tickets available. The first category costs Rs. 20 per person, the second is priced at Rs. 100 per person, and the third one is Rs. 500 per person.

The program will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm on Tuesday. Visitors can reach the destination around 8:30 am to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Steps to book tickets for Independence Day event at Red Fort

-Visit the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in

-Search for Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2023.

-Fill the required information like name, contact details, and number of tickets.

-Upload your required documents for verification.

-After that, select the number of tickets and category.

-Make the payment for the selected tickets.

-Take a print out or you will receive a message on your phone for the tickets to show at the time of the entrance.

Nearest metro station

If you already have your tickets booked, then explore the options for reaching the location. The simplest way to get to the destination, Red Fort, for the Independence Day event is by taking the metro. On Independence Day, the metro stations will adhere to the guidelines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and will operate based on a predefined schedule.

Nearest metro stations are:

Metro station Distance Line Red Fort 1 km Yellow Chandini Chowk 2 km Violet

Security beefed up in national capital

Security measures have been increased by Delhi Police in the capital city ahead of the Independence Day celebrations with them inspecting vehicles throughout the city in preparation for the festivities. Security has been also been enhanced at Red Fort ahead of the event.

Furthermore, Rail Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan have been lit up with the colors of the national flag in anticipation of Independence Day. Security has been enhanced at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the entry of large vehicles from Noida and Ghaziabad into Delhi will be limited starting from Monday night until Tuesday amid Independence Day celebrations. These vehicles will be managed and directed to alternate routes, as per the information provided by Delhi traffic police officials on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

