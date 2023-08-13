Independence Day 2023: Will it rain in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday? Check IMD's weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a generally cloudy sky for Delhi-NCR on Independence Day with the possibility of “very light or thunderstorms” in the evening. The Met Office also said that the maximum temperature will be around 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to fall between 25-27 degrees Celsius. Army personnel during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, at Red For, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Weather prediction for different parts of Delhi and NCR for Independence Day-

The Weather Dept has given a common forecast for different parts of the national capital including New Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South and West Delhi as well as adjoining NCR region consisting of Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Noida. A “generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms toward the evening” remains the forecast for Tuesday in Delhi-NCR as per inputs on Sunday.

Traffic advisory by Delhi Police on I-Day-

Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory declaring the closure of roads, diversions, and restricted movement for specific vehicles on August 15.

According to the police, all roads including - Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - will be close for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am. Only labeled vehicles will be allowed on these roads.

While the old iron bridge and Geeta colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed, the DND-NH24 (NH9) - Yudhistir Setu - Signature bridge - Wazirabad bridge will remain open to reach the Ring road for the public.

According to the advisory, goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am-midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.